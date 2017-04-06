MLB

Watch Don Rickles Hilariously Roast Dodgers In Legendary 1986 Skit

Don Rickles loved the Dodgers, so he treated them like everyone else: He insulted them.

Rickles, a legendary comedian known for his rather abrasive humor, died Thursday from kidney failure at age 90. He sure left his mark in comedy, though, and some sports fans might recall his connection to the Dodgers, whom he actually roasted during a hilarious skit back in 1986.

Rickles had a good relationship with former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda and former broadcaster Vin Scully. In an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” a few months ago, Rickles discussed a time when Lasorda had him go to the mound to make a pitching change.

What a legend.

