One of Bruce Cassidy’s first order of business as head coach of the Boston Bruins will be to give the annual year-end address Thursday at TD Garden.

Cassidy, who became the permanent head coach after the B’s dropped his interim tag Wednesday, will sit alongside general manager Don Sweeney on Thursday to talk about the team’s 2016-17 season as well as look ahead to the upcoming offseason.

