Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. Cover Crazy Amount Of Ground To Make Diving Grab

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but Jackie Bradley Jr. made an incredible catch.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder is known for his defense, and plays that would be considered impressive for other players essentially are routine catches for Bradley. On Saturday, Bradley flashed the leather once again, robbing Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos with a diving catch to end the third inning.

And he covered a whole lot of ground to do it.

Bradley’s play followed this nifty catch by shortstop Marco Hernandez, so it was a good defensive inning for the Red Sox overall.

Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez owes those guys a beer.

