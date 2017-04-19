Watch Marcus Smart Flip Off Home Crowd Fan Amid Celtics’ Ugly Loss

Share this:

Frustration boiled over for Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Midway through the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series, Smart exchanged words with a TD Garden fan after a missed 3-pointer.

And as Smart ran down the court, appeared to give a rather rude gesture to said fan.

Marcus Smart misses, Celtics fan yells something, Smart responds …https://t.co/tbshdnCMxopic.twitter.com/8BXRVxlLhg — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) April 19, 2017

A closer look pretty clearly shows Smart flipping the bird before pointing in the fan’s direction and putting his finger to his lips so as to tell the fan to pipe down.

To say that’s not the best look for Smart would be an understatement, especially considering the Celtics guard shot 1-for-4 from the 3-point line during a defeat that put Boston into a 0-2 series deficit heading to Chicago.

That wasn’t the only time Smart got in trouble Tuesday night, either. Earlier in the game, TNT’s cameras captured point guard Isaiah Thomas screaming at Smart after a failed offensive possession.

Isaiah Thomas was not happy with Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/KtL80c9RlM — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 19, 2017

To top it all off, Avery Bradley claimed he heard Bulls guard Rajon Rondo say the Celtics “gave up” during the lopsided 111-97 loss. But no one can accuse Smart of ratcheting down his trash talk.

