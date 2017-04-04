Watch Mets Fan Blow A Gasket After Transit Delay Ruins His Opening Day Plans

Share this:

Some say Major League Baseball’s Opening Day should be a holiday. But one particular fan was in anything but a festive mood on Day 1 of the New York Mets’ season.

Introducing Frank Fleming, a die-hard Mets supporter from New Jersey who intended to arrive early at Citi Field on Monday for New York’s season opener against the Atlanta Braves. Yet Frank’s day didn’t go as planned, as a derailed train at Manhattan’s Penn Station caused a huge delay that forced him to seek an alternate route to the ballpark.

Frank wasn’t happy about these developments, and when a reporter from NBC 4 New York stuck a microphone in front of him, he went off.

We sympathize with poor Frank — he eventually got to the game, but not before missing the Opening Day ceremonies and the first pitch — but this is a pretty awesome rant. We also enjoyed the bit of perspective at the end of the video: “Others worried about missing work.”

The Mets went on to defeat Atlanta 6-0, so Frank’s day could have been worse. But don’t be surprised if he boycotts New York public transit in the near future.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images