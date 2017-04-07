Watch Pablo Sandoval Launch Three-Run Homer Against Tigers In Detroit

Share this:

Is Pablo Sandoval getting ready for a redemption tour?

The Boston Red Sox third baseman had a rough first season with the team in 2015, batting .245 with a .658 OPS to go with just 10 home runs and 47 RBIs. But when he had a chance to make a comeback in 2016, Sandoval ended up losing the starting first base job and playing in just three games before missing the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

But on Friday, Sandoval looked more like the guy that was the 2012 World Series MVP for the San Francisco Giants. The 30-year-old was faring pretty well against the Detroit Tigers, hitting a double in the fifth inning and reaching on an error in the seventh. And once the eighth rolled around, Sandoval surprised everyone by taking Tigers closer Francisco Rodriguez deep on a three-run homer over the left center field wall.

Interestingly enough, Sandoval’s last home run was on Aug. 15, 2015, against the Seattle Mariners, and the pitcher was none other than Rodriguez.

While no one is about to name Sandoval MVP after just three games, it’s still a promising sign for the Red Sox. Boston couldn’t hold on to the lead he created, though, and lost to the Tigers 6-5.

