Watch Pacers, Raptors Scuffle After Lance Stephenson’s Garbage-Time Layup

The Indiana Pacers blew out the Toronto Raptors 108-90 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday night, but the story of the night was the heated confrontation that took place between the two teams during the final seconds.

With the game winding down, Pacers guard Lance Stephenson went in for an uncontested layup with 3.3 seconds remaining, instead of dribbling out the last few seconds of the game.

And Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan didn’t take kindly to Stephenson breaking one of basketball’s cardinal rules. DeRozan and a few other Raptors started yelling at Stephenson, and the skirmish headed toward the sidelines, where Raptors forward P.J. Tucker continued to jaw at the Pacers as Stephenson walked away.

Here’s the altercation.

PJ Tucker wanting to fight Lance Stephenson over a layup is one of my favorite things that happened this seasonpic.twitter.com/uoADRrH9eG — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) April 5, 2017

Stephenson did apologize after the game.

Stephenson admitted that he got caught up in the moment of the last play and apologizes to the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/nk2Wk32XIQ — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 5, 2017

The two teams do not meet again in the regular season, but there is a chance they could meet in the playoffs if the Pacers can move up in the standings.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images