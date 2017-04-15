Watch Patrice Bergeron’s Awesome Deflection On Goal To Give Bruins 3-1 Lead In Game 2

Share this:

Tweet







Patrice Bergeron has exceptional hand-eye coordination, and he put it on full display for the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series Saturday afternoon.

Bergeron gave Boston a 3-1 lead over the Ottawa Senators with a great deflection on a David Pastrnak shot. It was the Bruins’ first power-play goal of the series, and it left Sens fans silent at Canadian Tire Centre.

Bergeron's deflection to make it 3-1 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5hY5TG7wS3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 15, 2017

The goal was part of an offensive explosion for the B’s in the second period. It was one of three Bruins goals in the frame, as they entered the second intermission with a 3-1 advantage.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images