Watch Rams React To Their 2017 Schedule In Riveting Behind-The-Scenes Look

Move over, “Selection Sunday,” because “schedule Thursday” just might become something big.
The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday provided a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the moment NFL teams learn who they’ll face in the upcoming season. The team used Twitter to share the call they received from the NFL in which the league revealed their 2017 slate of regular-season games to them.
Newly appointed head coach Sean McVay and his staff provide instant reactions to each of their team’s games.
Who knew before this week that every game “has a nickname”?
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP