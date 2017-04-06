Watch Red Sox Catcher Sandy Leon Blast A Three-Run, Walk-Off Homer

Share this:

It was a rough night for offense at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

The Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates were scoreless through 11.5 innings, but the Sox earned an exciting 3-0 victory thanks to Sandy Leon.

With runners on first and second, the Red Sox catcher sent a shot over the Green Monster to move Boston to 2-0 on the 2017 campaign.

Leon was the only player on either side who had a strong night at the plate Wednesday. He went 3-for-5 on the night, including the walk-off and a double.

