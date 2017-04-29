Watch Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Absolutely Launch Home Run Vs. Cubs

Chicago Cubs starting pitchers have had difficulty with Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi thus far in their weekend series.
Benintendi parked a home run Friday night at Fenway Park, which helped Boston narrowly top Chicago 5-4.
The 22-year-old’s power surge continued Saturday afternoon as he crushed a long ball over the Red Sox’s bullpen in Boston’s 7-4 loss.
And as crazy as it sounds, Benintendi’s blast wasn’t even the most impressive home run in the contest. Just two innings before, Hanley Ramirez walloped a 469-foot round-tripper, the longest home run hit so far this season.
It seems like Boston’s power finally is starting to come around.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
