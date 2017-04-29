Watch Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Absolutely Launch Home Run Vs. Cubs

Share this:

Chicago Cubs starting pitchers have had difficulty with Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi thus far in their weekend series.

Benintendi parked a home run Friday night at Fenway Park, which helped Boston narrowly top Chicago 5-4.

The 22-year-old’s power surge continued Saturday afternoon as he crushed a long ball over the Red Sox’s bullpen in Boston’s 7-4 loss.

Andrew Benintendi with a laser shot HR over the Red Sox bullpen to put Sox up 4-2 pic.twitter.com/31Mv83i6Ob — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) April 29, 2017

And as crazy as it sounds, Benintendi’s blast wasn’t even the most impressive home run in the contest. Just two innings before, Hanley Ramirez walloped a 469-foot round-tripper, the longest home run hit so far this season.

Hanley Ramirez hits the longest home run of the year, a 469 foot blast out of the park!!! pic.twitter.com/vhyO3Vpi5R — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) April 29, 2017

It seems like Boston’s power finally is starting to come around.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images