Watch Red Sox’s Brock Holt Explain Why He’s Headed To 10-Day DL

Share this:

Tweet







After appearing in just is third start of the season for the Boston Red Sox yesterday, Brock Holt is back on the DL with vertigo-like symptoms.

Holt had a single and scored one of the three runs in yesterdays 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, but said he was “feeling a little weird” in the series against the Detroit Tigers and hasn’t felt right since.

Holt said he will take some time off and try to “get this thing right” so he can get back in the lineup.

To hear more check out Holt’s interview in the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch Live,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports