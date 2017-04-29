Boston Red Sox

Watch Red Sox’s Hanley Ramirez Crush Home Run Off Cubs’ John Lackey

by on Sat, Apr 29, 2017 at 5:11PM
If you make a mistake as a starting pitcher, Boston Red Sox slugger Hanley Ramirez is going to make you pay.

Chicago Cubs starter John Lackey did just that, leaving a low 90s fastball right in the center of the zone. The baseball didn’t stay in Fenway Park for long, as Ramirez sent a moon shot well over the Green Monster and gave the Red Sox an early 3-0 lead over the Cubs.

Ramirez’s long ball was measured at a whopping 469 feet.

It’s safe to say Lackey learned his lesson.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

