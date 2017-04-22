Watch Sean Kuraly’s Game 5-Winning Goal For Bruins In Double Overtime

Share this:

Tweet







Sean Kuraly played the role of hero for the Boston Bruins on Friday night by scoring the winning goal of Game 5 in double overtime to save his team’s season and force a Game 6 against the Ottawa Senators.

The goal gave Boston a 3-2 victory and prompted Kuraly to launch into an emphatic celebration.

NOT DEAD YET pic.twitter.com/1awEW2b4Zj — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) April 22, 2017

Kuraly replaced Ryan Spooner as the fourth-line center for Game 5 and scored two goals, one in the second period and the other to end the game.

The Bruins now trail the Senators 3-2 in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series and will play Game 6 on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images