Watch Sean Kuraly’s Game 5-Winning Goal For Bruins In Double Overtime

Sean Kuraly played the role of hero for the Boston Bruins on Friday night by scoring the winning goal of Game 5 in double overtime to save his team’s season and force a Game 6 against the Ottawa Senators.
The goal gave Boston a 3-2 victory and prompted Kuraly to launch into an emphatic celebration.
Kuraly replaced Ryan Spooner as the fourth-line center for Game 5 and scored two goals, one in the second period and the other to end the game.
The Bruins now trail the Senators 3-2 in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series and will play Game 6 on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images
