Watch Senators’ Clarke MacArthur Net Game 6 OT Winner, End Bruins’ Season

The Boston Bruins’ season came to a disappointing end Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

After the Bruins forced Game 6 with a thrilling double-overtime win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday, the B’s and Sens would do battle in sudden death yet again Sunday.

Boston’s overtime magic would come to an end, though, as Senators winger Clarke MacArthur netted the game-winner, giving Ottawa a 3-2 overtime win and sending the B’s packing.

Clarke MacArthur clinches the series for Ottawa pic.twitter.com/sruSb1AiEv — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 23, 2017

MacArthur’s tally came on the power play and was the fifth time Ottawa scored on the man advantage in the series.

The Sens will now take on the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images