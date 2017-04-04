Watch Stephen Curry, James Corden Sing Disney Songs In ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Share this:

Tweet







With help from James Corden, Stephen Curry has demonstrated he has range off the basketball court, too.

The NBA superstar appeared Monday on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” playing games, sharing life lessons and, of course, singing “Carpool Karaoke” in Northern California with the host of the CBS show. Their songs of choice were from recent Disney movies because of the influence of Curry’s four-year-old daughter, Riley.

Curry, the reigning two-time NBA MVP, obviously has practiced singing because he goes note for note with Corden, the high priest of the “Carpool Karaoke.”

We should have seen it coming.