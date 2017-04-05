Watch 4,000-Horsepower Corvette Dragster Go Airborne At Tulsa Raceway

Share this:

Crazy stuff can happen during drag races. Sometimes cars burst into flames, and sometimes they look like they’re ready to ditch this whole racing on solid ground thing.

A video uploaded to YouTube on Sunday by URBAN HILLBILLY VIDEOS shows what might be one of the craziest drag racing moments in recent memory. This Chevrolet Corvette funny car gets 4,000 horsepower from its twin-turbo engine, and tried to use all of it to achieve flight at Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, Okla.

Personally, we think the in-car view is the best way to watch this. Also, we weren’t aware that flying vehicles had become such a priority at General Motors.

In all seriousness, it’s pretty remarkable the driver, Daniel Pharris, left the incident without serious injury. Furthermore, it’s a miracle this Corvette didn’t completely flip over, which likely would’ve made this incident much uglier than it already was.