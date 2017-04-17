Watch This Dodge Challenger Hellcat Perform Mother Of All Burnouts

Share this:

Many people are fired up about the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, and rightfully so, as 840 horsepower is nothing to sniff at. But the Demon’s praise is causing some to forget about another equally awesome vehicle: the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

And if you are someone who’s forgotten about the 707-horsepower satanic feline, we have something that likely will ensure you never forget again.

In a video uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday by To Fo, a Hellcat can be seen leaving a burnout so intense that the trail of smoke looks like something more often seen in a “Cheech & Chong” movie.

There’s not much known about this video, other than it’s awesome and was shot in Poland.

Now, we’re not prisoners of the moment, so we’d probably still rather have the Demon. Still, you can’t go wrong with either model, as both offer power that’s pretty tough to come by.