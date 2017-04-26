Watch This Woman’s Attempt At Cheating Traffic Go Horribly Wrong

Share this:

We’ve all sat in lines of traffic and watched someone take it upon themselves to cut everyone ahead of them. The most frustrating part is the culprit usually faces no reprecussions for their actions — usually.

But in a video uploaded to tehdn’s YouTube on Monday, a woman can be seen trying to cheat a daunting traffic line, only to have her progressed impeded by an oncoming car. The woman attempts to reverse her Honda Civic out of trouble, but winds up struggling mightily.

As one of the persons in the car alluded to, it really is surprising that some people are able to get a driver’s license.

Fortunately for this woman, another driver eventually showed her some mercy, and allowed her to make her way back in the line. Personally, we could’ve watched her moment of shame go on for at least a mile.