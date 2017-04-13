Watch What Happens When ‘The Legend Of Zelda’ Meshes With ‘Mario Kart’

Share this:

Traveling across “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s” enormous world can be a tall task. A few spare parts and a little ingenuity, however, can help speed things up.

In a video uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday, the people over at IGN show how they were able to make what amounts to a go kart in “Breath of the Wild.” You don’t need much to replicate the process, as just a mine cart, treasure chest and Link’s Magnesis ability will get the job done.

This, along with the previously revealed flying glitch, really would’ve been helpful to know before we spent hours running across the game’s map. Plus, it looks as though the macgyvered go kart provides a bit of a defense boost.

This type of freedom to create and explore is part of what make’s “Breath of the Wild” so great. For other reasons, though, the game has slightly concerned about the future of the “Zelda” franchise.