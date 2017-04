Share this:

And the winner of “NESN Next Producer” is… Tina Xu.

Red Sox chairman Tom Werner invited Xu to the NESN broadcast booth during the top of the fourth inning of Boston’s game Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, where she found out she won Season 2 of the show with her “This Is Our City” vignette.

As a result, Xu, a senior from Wellesley College, won $20,000 and a job opportunity at NESN.