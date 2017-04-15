‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Incorrectly Solves Patriots Puzzle In Awesome Way

Share this:

The New England Patriots have been so dominant over the past decade-plus, sometimes it’s hard to keep track of their success.

Just ask this “Wheel of Fortune” contestant, who thought he had a puzzle in the bag filed under the “headline” category.

The correct answer to the puzzle was “Patriots win their fifth Super Bowl,” noting New England’s thrilling victory in Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons.

However, this contestant got a little ahead of himself and gave the Pats an extra Lombardi Trophy.

You can check out the awesome sequence in the video below.

While his answer currently is incorrect, it could serve as foreshadowing. The defending Super Bowl champions loaded up this offseason and are expected to be legitimate contenders for their sixth Lombardi Trophy in the upcoming season.

