While you were sleeping, Adrian Peterson found a new home.

The star running back told ESPN’s Josina Andreson he’s signing a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, bolstering the team’s already high-octane offense.

What else did you miss? NESN.com’s Rachel Holt recaps the day that was in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images