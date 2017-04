Share this:

While you were sleeping, the Boston Celtics took control of the Eastern Conference.

With a victory over the Brooklyn Nets and a Cleveland Cavaliers loss to the Miami Heat, the C’s took sole possession of first place with just one game to go in the NBA regular season.

What else did you miss while you asleep? NESN.com’s Rachel Holt recaps the night that was in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images