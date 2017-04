Share this:

Tweet







While you were sleeping, D’Angelo Russell made it rain as time expired.

The Los Angeles Lakers star hit a game-winning shot as the Los Angeles Lakers topped the Minnesota Timberwolves. But it wasn’t just any game-winner. Russell revealed after the game his grandmother died earlier Sunday and he almost didn’t play.

Watch the video above to see what else you missed while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images