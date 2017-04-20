While You Were Sleeping: Russell Westbrook’s Triple-Double Wasted In Loss

Share this:

While you were sleeping, Russell Westbrook posted a historic triple-double, but it was all for naught.

Westbrook scored 51 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 13 assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Houston Rockets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 115-111, to take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

What else did you miss? NESN.com’s Rachel Holt recaps the night that was in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images