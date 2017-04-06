Why A Toaster Might Be Responsible For Warriors’ Impressive Win Streak

The Golden State Warriors are piping hot … perhaps thanks to a toaster?
The Dubs defeated the Phoenix Suns 120-111 on Wednesday, running their win streak to 13 games. Golden State hasn’t lost since March 11, which (coincidentally?) coincides with just before Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson graciously signed a fan’s toaster.
Here’s Thompson’s initial reaction to being asked to sign the toaster on March 13.
Apparently, the fan’s odd request all was part of his quest to have several Golden State players sign the appliance. It’s a journey that began in May 2014, judging by this tweet from the toaster guy himself.
The owner of the signed toaster has been keeping tabs on the Warriors’ win streak since receiving Thompson’s autograph, as you’d expect, and the internet has joined the party, pointing to the good luck charm after each Golden State victory.
The Warriors’ win over the Suns guaranteed them the NBA’s best record for the third straight year. Golden State, of course, lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in last season’s NBA Finals, but that was before Thompson signed the toaster, perhaps altering the course of basketball history.
Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images
