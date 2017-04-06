Why A Toaster Might Be Responsible For Warriors’ Impressive Win Streak

Share this:

Tweet







The Golden State Warriors are piping hot … perhaps thanks to a toaster?

The Dubs defeated the Phoenix Suns 120-111 on Wednesday, running their win streak to 13 games. Golden State hasn’t lost since March 11, which (coincidentally?) coincides with just before Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson graciously signed a fan’s toaster.

Here’s Thompson’s initial reaction to being asked to sign the toaster on March 13.

Klay's reaction to a fan asking him to sign his toaster is priceless. 😂 (via @R_Dollaz) pic.twitter.com/y29GCVfG8c — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 14, 2017

.@KlayThompson sorry that picture turned into a meme. But thanks for signing my toaster. — Ronnie • GSWToaster (@R_Dollaz) March 14, 2017

Also here's Klay looking at me like I'm a dumbass. pic.twitter.com/SpMtwCiuC3 — Ronnie • GSWToaster (@R_Dollaz) March 14, 2017

Apparently, the fan’s odd request all was part of his quest to have several Golden State players sign the appliance. It’s a journey that began in May 2014, judging by this tweet from the toaster guy himself.

The owner of the signed toaster has been keeping tabs on the Warriors’ win streak since receiving Thompson’s autograph, as you’d expect, and the internet has joined the party, pointing to the good luck charm after each Golden State victory.

The streak lives on. 13-0 and the 1 seed. #DubNation #ToasterEra — Ronnie • GSWToaster (@R_Dollaz) April 6, 2017

The toaster streak continues! pic.twitter.com/Vg22qDIek9 — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 6, 2017

The @Warriors are 13-0 since Klay Thompson was asked to autograph a toaster. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/e3nPrXhdr5 — Emmanuel Lopez (@FakeEmmanuel) April 6, 2017

Cavs are 8-11 since Kyrie Irving said the Earth is flat. Warriors are undefeated since Klay Thompson signed a toaster. Choose science. — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) March 31, 2017

Warriors trying to stay undefeated in the toaster era tonight. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/stp1MGHlUA — Michael Swander (@MichaelSwander) April 5, 2017

The Warriors’ win over the Suns guaranteed them the NBA’s best record for the third straight year. Golden State, of course, lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in last season’s NBA Finals, but that was before Thompson signed the toaster, perhaps altering the course of basketball history.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images