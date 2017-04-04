Why Colin Cowherd Thinks Patriots Are Big Winners With Tony Romo Retiring

Share this:

The Patriots have bolstered their roster this offseason with several notable moves, but one development completely unrelated to New England could wind up benefiting the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday released quarterback Tony Romo, who chose to retire from the NFL and join CBS’ broadcast team as the network’s lead game analyst. This seemingly ends any chance quarterback-needy teams have of landing the talented signal caller, and for someone like the Houston Texans or Denver Broncos, that could be the difference between being good and taking the next step toward being a legitimate championship contender capable of knocking off New England.

Thus, as FS1’s Colin Cowherd pointed out, it’s reasonable to say the Patriots are big winners with Romo trading his cleats for a microphone.

The Patriots are the biggest winner with Tony Romo retiring pic.twitter.com/mDT6jgwg0f — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 4, 2017

Of course, the Patriots would have been considered Super Bowl favorites regardless of what happened with Romo, whose future hung in the balance with the Cowboys committing to quarterback Dak Prescott. New England’s road to the Super Bowl sure looks easier without Romo in the AFC, though, so score his retirement as another victory for the Pats.

*Rest of the NFL collectively groans*

