Wild Vs. Blues Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

The Minnesota Wild are heading to St. Louis with their backs against the wall.

The Wild lost 2-1 to the Blues at home Friday night to fall into an 0-2 hole in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, and they’ll need to win at least one game in St. Louis to push the series back to Minnesota.

That quest begins Sunday afternoon, as the Wild battle the Blues in Game 3 at Scottrade Center with their playoff hopes on the line.

Here’s how you can watch Wild vs. Blues online:

When: Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images