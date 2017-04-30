Wizards’ John Wall Talks Trash To Julio Jones, Gucci Mane In Game 6 Vs. Hawks

Share this:

John Wall has been unstoppable in the NBA playoffs.

The Washington Wizards point guard led his team to a 4-2 first-round series win over the Atlanta Hawks and averaged 29.5 points per game in the process.

Wall was at his best in Game 6 with 42 points in Washington’s 115-99 win at Philips Arena. Some special guests got to take in Wall’s performance, as Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones and Atlanta-based rapper Gucci Mane were sitting courtside Friday.

And when Wall buried a fadeaway jumper late in the ballgame, he appeared to send some trash talk to the two Atlanta stars.

🗣 "28-3" -John Wall to Julio Jones, probably pic.twitter.com/lTOjQKP69d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2017

It looks like he backed up the banter, too.

John Wall: "I told them I was going to get 35 or more & we were going to win. And we did that." Bradley Beal: "For the culture." pic.twitter.com/ndZLP8gDr8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 29, 2017

We’ll have to wait and see if Wall has anything to say to Boston Celtics fans Sunday afternoon when the C’s host the Wiz in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

