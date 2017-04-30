Wizards’ John Wall Talks Trash To Julio Jones, Gucci Mane In Game 6 Vs. Hawks

John Wall has been unstoppable in the NBA playoffs.
The Washington Wizards point guard led his team to a 4-2 first-round series win over the Atlanta Hawks and averaged 29.5 points per game in the process.
Wall was at his best in Game 6 with 42 points in Washington’s 115-99 win at Philips Arena. Some special guests got to take in Wall’s performance, as Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones and Atlanta-based rapper Gucci Mane were sitting courtside Friday.
And when Wall buried a fadeaway jumper late in the ballgame, he appeared to send some trash talk to the two Atlanta stars.
It looks like he backed up the banter, too.
We’ll have to wait and see if Wall has anything to say to Boston Celtics fans Sunday afternoon when the C’s host the Wiz in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images
