Wizards’ Markieff Morris Suffers Ugly Ankle Injury In Game 1 Vs. Celtics

The injury bug bit the Washington Wizards very early in their second-round NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Less than five minutes into the second quarter of Sunday’s Game 1 at TD Garden, Wizards big man Markieff Morris severely turned his left ankle while landing on the foot of Celtics forward Al Horford after taking a jump shot.

Morris was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Morris’ injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Wizards, who roared out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter but saw the Celtics storm back in Morris’ absence to take the lead by the third quarter. Boston went on to win 123-111 to take a 1-0 series advantage.

The 6-foot-10 power forward also is one of Washington’s top rebounders, having averaged 6.5 boards per game during the regular season. Boston often struggles in the rebounding department, so it’d be an advantage for the Celtics if Morris is forced to miss any more action in this series.

The C’s, of course, benefited from an opposing team’s injury in Round 1, winning four consecutive games against the Chicago Bulls after they lost starting point guard Rajon Rondo following Game 2.

