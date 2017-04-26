WWE Star Ric Flair Says Fiancée Will Be OK After ‘Serious Car Wreck’

Share this:

Tweet







Ric Flair received some terrible news Tuesday night, but luckily for the WWE star, things were looking up less than 24 hours later.

Flair tweeted his fiancée, Wendy Barlow, was in the hospital after being in a “serious car wreck.” But by Wednesday morning, Flair had an update that Barlow, who was Fifi the Maid in WWE, would be OK. Barlow was wearing a neck brace in Flair’s photo but otherwise looked to be in fairly good spirits.

Wendy Will Be Ok! Thank You For All Of Your Messages And Prayers!!!! pic.twitter.com/kSQBjxwSGn — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 26, 2017

The accident likely was a big scare for Flair, as friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross lost his wife, Jan, on March 22 after she was in an accident on her Vespa. Flair even introduced the couple in 1993.

Flair is a 16-time WWE champion and the only two-time Hall of Famer in WWE history after he was inducted individually in 2008 and with The Four Horsemen in 2012. Barlow will be his fifth wife.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images