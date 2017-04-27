You Can Live Out Your Childhood Dream With ‘Forza’ Hot Wheels Pack

Share this:

If you like cars, chances are you played with Hot Wheels when you were a child. And soon you’ll have the chance to play with Hot Wheels in a new way with “Forza Horizon 3.”

Turn 10 Studios announced Wednesday it will introduce a Hot Wheels expansion pack to “Forza Horizon 3” on May 9.

In addition real-life vehicles, such as the Jeep Trailcat, Zenvo ST1 and Pagani Zonda R, the expansion pack comes with bespoke Hot Wheels cars, including the Hot Wheels Rip Rod, Hot Wheels Bone Shaker and Hot Wheels Twin Mill. But the coolest thing about the downloadable content, is the famous orange tracks that it brings to “Horizon 3” — loops and all.

If our elementary-school selves could see us after May 9 they’d be pretty jealous.

Thumbnail photo via Xbox