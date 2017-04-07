You Can See Tom Brady’s Stolen Super Bowl XLIX Jersey At Patriots’ Hall

Share this:

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey has been returned to its rightful owners, and now New England Patriots fans can finally see it on display, starting this weekend.

Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey, grass stains and all, will be displayed at The Hall at Patriots Place on Saturday, April 8.

Just In: Tom Brady's Super Bowl XLIX Jersey. Beginning this weekend, see it on display at #TheHall: https://t.co/nIjtVa7hxH pic.twitter.com/rbAv5w728U — The Hall (@TheHall) April 7, 2017

The jersey was stolen by a former international reporter after Super Bowl XLIX and recovered by the FBI last month. Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey also was retrieved.

Artifacts from Super Bowl LI also are on display, including the game-winning football, running back James White’s jersey and head coach Bill Belichick’s headset.

The Hall is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and active military with ID and $5 for children ages 5 through 12.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images