Boston Celtics fans of all ages really care about their team’s results.

One youngster proved this to be true Sunday at TD Garden when he apparently swore in frustration following the Celtics’ loss to the Chicago Bulls in Game 1 of their first-round series in the NBA Playoffs.

Cameras were recording the fan’s face when he let what appears to be an “F bomb” fly, and viewers laughed with delight.

This kid watching the #Celtics game, I am dying pic.twitter.com/XtWPdQsGuU — Seth G. Macy (@sethmacy) April 17, 2017

Kids say the darndest things.