2008 Celtics (Minus Ray Allen) To Reunite On Kevin Garnett’s ‘Area 21’

Boston Celtics fans should do themselves a favor by watching “Area 21” on Monday.

Members of the 2008 NBA Finals-winning Celtics team will reunite with Kevin Garnett on “Area 21” during TNT’s broadcast of Game 4 of the Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz Western Conference playoff series.

Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins and Glenn “Big Baby” Davis will join Garnett on his popular show to reminisce about their triumph, offer their insight on the Warriors-Jazz game and much more.

Ray Allen won’t be part of the Celtics’ “Area 21” reunion. His 2012 departure from Boston to the Miami Heat remains the reason for a long-standing rift between his ex-Celtics teammates and him.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBA