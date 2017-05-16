2017 NBA Draft Lottery TV Channel, Live Stream, Start Time Info

Share this:

The future of many teams will be greatly impacted Tuesday night when the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery determines the first 14 picks in June’s draft.

The Boston Celtics, despite advancing to the Eastern Conference finals Monday night, have the best chance to win the No. 1 pick thanks to their first-round pick swap with the Brooklyn Nets. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have the second- and third-best odds, respectively, to win the top pick.

Here’s how to watch the NBA Draft Lottery online.

When: Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images