2017 ‘Need For Speed’ Entry Won’t Require Players To Be Always Online

It looks like “Need for Speed” fans’ complaints were heard loud and clear.

Released in 2015, the plainly titled “Need for Speed” required players to be online at all times, which didn’t sit well with fans of the long-running racing video game series. But developer Ghost Games, which took the reins of the series in 2013, is switching things up for the next “NFS” game.

Ghost on Tuesday revealed details of the still-untitled game, which it says will release before the end of 2017, in a blog post on its website.

“Let’s finish on one of the biggest discussion points around the last game: always-online,” Ghost wrote. “To say that this is a topic you’re passionate about would be an understatement, and whenever there’s a topic that gathers as much attention and feedback from you as this did, we take note.

“So, when release day rolls around for the next ‘Need for Speed,’ you will be able to play through a single player experience completely offline. Before you ask, and we know you will, this does mean you will be able to pause the game.”

The post concluded with Ghost promising fans more details would be coming “very, very soon.”

Personally, we love the “Need for Speed” games, but the series has a ways to go before it closes the gap on “Forza Motorsport,” which just keeps getting better and better.

Thumbnail photo via Ghost Games