2018 NHL Winter Classic Pits Rangers Vs. Sabres At Citi Field On Jan. 1

The NHL will feature an Empire State rivalry in the 2018 Winter Classic.

The New York Rangers will play the Buffalo Sabres on New Year’s Day at Citi Field — the home of Major League Baseball’s New York Mets. The league made the announcement Tuesday night.

It’s the 10th anniversary of the Winter Classic. The first one was held at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo in 2008, where the Sabres lost in a shootout to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 2018 game will be the sixth hosted by an MLB stadium.

The Rangers also have made one Winter Classic appearance. They beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 at Citizens Bank Park in 2012.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images