Aaron Hernandez Told Fellow Inmate He Hoped To Play In NFL Again

Despite being sentenced to life imprisonment, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez apparently had not given up hope on a return to the NFL shortly before his suicide.

Hernandez’s prison file was made public and obtained by various media outlets. In the file, an inmate who claimed to be close friends with Hernandez was quoted by investigators as saying, “he had been talking about the NFL and going back to play even if it wasn’t with the Pats.”

The inmate also said Hernandez “was a very spiritual guy who always quoted the Bible” and “He talked about his daughter and spending time with her. There was absolutely no indication he would do anything like that.”

The file also details discipline Hernandez received while in prison. He had been disciplined for getting into a fight with an inmate that was broken up with a chemical spray and for being the lookout in another fight.

Hernandez last was disciplined in October for having another inmate locked in his cell.

Thumbnail photo via The Sun Chronicle/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports