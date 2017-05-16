Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Addresses Rumors Ex-Patriots Star Was Gay

Share this:

In an interview with “Dr. Phil,” Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez offered her reaction to rumors that her deceased fiancée, Aaron Hernandez, was gay.

These rumors surfaced after Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end-turned-convicted murderer, committed suicide in his prison cell last month.

“I had no indication or any feeling that he was (gay),” Jenkins-Hernandez told Dr. Phil McGraw in a clip released Tuesday morning. “He was very much a man to me. I don’t know where this came from. It’s embarrassing, in a sense. It’s hurtful, regardless if it’s true or not. It’s just not something that I saw. It’s not something that I believe. It’s just not him.”

Jenkins-Hernandez said she heard about the rumors from Hernandez’s defense team before his death.

“We had a conversation,” she said. “I asked him if it was true. (He said) that it wasn’t.”

She added: “You never approach any situation by accusing. So I asked, he told me, and that was it. I don’t press any situation.”

Jenkins-Hernandez said she’s never heard of Kyle Kennedy, the man Hernandez allegedly had a relationship with while both were incarcerated at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

“I don’t know who this Kyle Kennedy is,” she said. “I’ve never heard of him, honestly. Aaron has never mentioned him. And Aaron liked to be in a single cell, from my knowledge.”

Despite reports to the contrary, Jenkins-Hernandez claimed Hernandez did not leave a suicide note to Kennedy.

“There’s nothing for Kyle Kennedy,” she said. “It’s nonexistent.”

Thumbnail photo via Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via USA TODAY Sports Images