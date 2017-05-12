Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Doesn’t Believe Ex-Patriots Tight End Killed Himself

Share this:

Tweet







Aaron Hernandez’s death last month officially was ruled a suicide. But Hernandez’s fiancée believes differently.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez said in an interview with “Dr. Phil” set to air next week she does not believe the former New England Patriots tight end killed himself in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, according to the show’s host, Dr. Phil McGraw.

“She does not believe he killed himself, surprisingly, because the evidence is pretty overwhelming,” McGraw told “TODAY” reporter Joe Fryer on Friday.

In a clip of her interview released Friday, Jenkins-Hernandez shared what she and Hernandez talked about in their final phone conversation before his death.

“I spoke to him the night before,” she told McGraw, “and he was so ‘Daddy’s going to be home, and I can’t wait to sleep in the bed with you guys, and I can’t wait to just hold you and love you.’ ”

Because Hernandez died in prison before his appeal could be heard, his conviction for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd was vacated on Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether that will allow Hernandez’s family to recoup the $5.91 million in guaranteed money the Patriots withheld from the former NFL star after his arrest.

According to McGraw, Jenkins-Hernandez is not expected to receive payment from the team.

“She thinks that there could be financial trouble, not financial windfall,” McGraw told Fryer.

The two-part interview is set to air Monday and Tuesday on CBS.

Thumbnail photo via CBS