Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Found Something ‘Odd’ About Ex-Patriot’s Suicide Note

Share this:

Tweet







Nearly a month after Aaron Hernandez’s death, the former New England Patriots tight end’s fiancée remains troubled by the suicide note he allegedly left her.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who has said she does not believe the ex-NFL star committed suicide in his prison cell, discussed Hernandez’s final written words during a two-part interview with “Dr. Phil” set to air Monday and Tuesday.

“I did see that it was addressed to Shay instead of Babe or Bae, the way he would refer (to) me as. That was a little odd to me,” Jenkins-Hernandez told Dr. Phil McGraw. “But as far as the content, he seemed to be his loving self.”

Jenkins-Hernandez also said Hernandez typically signed his letters with “Your Soulmate.” Those words were absent from his final note.

“It was just — I didn’t get it,” she said.

Is there any chance the letter actually was written by someone pretending to be Hernandez?

“The handwriting was similar, but I feel like, again, you have nothing but time in there, so I feel like it’s easily duplicated or could be,” Jenkins-Hernandez told McGraw.

She added: “It screamed love, but it wasn’t personal. It wasn’t intimate. I don’t know. There were some odd parts where it just didn’t make sense, it wasn’t clicking in my head as far as what he may have been thinking or what he was trying to say. It was very short. I wanted more. I wanted him to explain.”

Read Hernandez’s full note below.

BREAKING: Suicide letter from Aaron Hernandez to fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez released by prosecutors. @nbcboston pic.twitter.com/pqlMGtYxoz — Daniel Gadbois (@DanNBCBoston) May 5, 2017

Thumbnail photo via CBS