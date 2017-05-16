Aaron Judge Surprises Yankees Fans In Hilarious ‘Tonight Show’ Skit

Share this:

Aaron Judge has helped propel the New York Yankees to first place in the American League East, and even though he’s 6-foot-7, he’s still a little hard to recognize.

The Yankees 25-year-old outfielder went on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and played a hilarious prank on some unsuspecting Yankees fans.

Judge sat behind a desk while wearing fake glasses and asked fans in New York about himself, which led to some hilarious interactions.

Check out the bit in the video below.

Judge has been one of the surprises of the 2017 MLB season, as he currently is hitting .316 with 14 home runs and 29 RBI.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images