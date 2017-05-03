Adam Jones, Agent Push For ‘Zero Tolerance’ Policy On Racism In MLB

Share this:

Adam Jones recently shed light on an important issue in Major League Baseball. But his mission is far from over.

The Baltimore Orioles outfielder has spoken out against racism in baseball after he was the subject of racist taunts Monday night during a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. On Wednesday, Jones’ agent, Nez Balelo, insisted his client intends to press the issue until MLB takes action.

“We are not going to let up on this one until we see implemented policies put in place in every city to protect these players and stop this type of reckless behavior,” Balelo said in a statement released to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

Jones suggested in his initial comments to USA TODAY Sports’ Bob Nightengale that fans be fined or punished in some way other than being kicked out of the stadium if they direct racist epithets at players. Balelo supported his client in that regard, pushing MLB to institute a “zero tolerance” policy toward racist behavior.

“There needs to be a ‘Zero Tolerance’ rule put in place across MLB to punish people that are going to act this way,” Balelo added. “We need to set a precedent now that this will NOT be tolerated and if you are caught breaking this rule — throwing objects onto the field or saying demeaning racial slurs directed to a player — there will be harsh consequences to pay for this behavior.”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement Tuesday condemning any racist behavior in ballparks but did not make mention of any policy toward fan incidents beyond immediately kicking them out of the stadium.

Red Sox fans did their part to show support for Jones on Tuesday, giving the Orioles outfielder a standing ovation at the beginning of Boston’s 5-2 win.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Images