Adam Jones On Fans’ Taunts: ‘Tell Me I Suck … Just Leave Racist Stuff Out Of It’

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, who said he received racists taunts from Fenway Park fans Monday night, met with the media before Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox to discuss the situation.

Jones acknowledged that boos are part of the game, but what happened Monday crossed the line.

Jones: "Boo me, tell me I suck … just leave the racial stuff out of it." Mentioned have two sons and hating having to explain this. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 2, 2017

Jones also noted that a few Red Sox players and executives contacted him Tuesday to offer their support.

Adam Jones said Mookie Betts and David Price reached out to him this morning. Said he knows it's not all Boston fans but has heard it before — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) May 2, 2017

Jones said #RedSox owner John Henry apologized to him today. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 2, 2017

The Red Sox apologized Tuesday to Jones and the Orioles for what happened. The second game of the teams’ three-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fenway.

