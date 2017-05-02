Adam Jones On Fans’ Taunts: ‘Tell Me I Suck … Just Leave Racist Stuff Out Of It’

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, who said he received racists taunts from Fenway Park fans Monday night, met with the media before Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox to discuss the situation.
Jones acknowledged that boos are part of the game, but what happened Monday crossed the line.
Jones also noted that a few Red Sox players and executives contacted him Tuesday to offer their support.
The Red Sox apologized Tuesday to Jones and the Orioles for what happened. The second game of the teams’ three-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fenway.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP