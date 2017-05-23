Agent: Rob Gronkowski Can Earn $10.75M In Restructured Patriots Contract

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots did Rob Gronkowski a solid by restructuring his contract.

Gronkowski was set to make $5.25 million in 2017. The new deal will pay him up to $10.75 million, Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That would make him the highest paid tight end in the NFL.

Here’s what Gronkowski will have to do to earn that money.

Gronkowski caught just 25 passes for 540 yards with three touchdowns in 2016. He played 31.48 percent of snaps before going on injured reserve with a back injury.

He caught 72 passes for 1,176 yards with 11 touchdowns, playing 83.96 percent of snaps and earned All-Pro honors in 2015. His most productive season came in 2011, when he caught 90 passes for 1,327 yards with 17 touchdowns.

So, now Gronkowski has added incentive to stay healthy in 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images