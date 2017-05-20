Al Horford’s Sister Bemoans Fact LeBron James Hand-Picked Teammates, As Cavs Rip Celtics

Anna Horford is hating the player instead of the game.
The sister of Boston Celtics center Al Horford aired one of her grievances with LeBron James on Friday during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ blowout win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Anna Horford claims James’ influence over the Cavs’ organization has artificially tilted the scales in Cleveland’s favor and Boston’s detriment.
While there’s no way to prove how correct she is, let’s consider the timing: Boston was down by 14 points after the first quarter, around the time Horford made this comment. It appears to a be an example of her venting, which every Celtics fan was allowed to do during and after Game 2.
After catching some flak from Cleveland fans and other Twitter users, Horford seemed to admit as much.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
