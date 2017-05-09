Alabama Fan Unleashes Nick Saban Back Tattoo At Talladega Superspeedway

There’s nothing quite like NASCAR fans and Alabama football fans — especially when they’re rolled into one.
Perhaps the finest member of that demographic was on hand for Sundays GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway which, in case you didn’t know, is in Lilcoln, Ala.
We know very little about this person, other than what his back looks like, thanks to a tweet from Clay Travis on Sunday. The now-famous back features the mother of all Alabama Football tattoos, complete with a portrait of head coach Nick Saban and a running list of the school’s national titles.
If we’re being honest, something is a little off with this portrait of Saban. The 65-year-old coach is no spring chicken, but he looks like he’s knocking on death’s door in this tattoo.
Artistic execution aside, this tattoo is a pretty awesome, and hilarious tribute to the perennial National Championship contender.
