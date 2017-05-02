Amazon Wants You To Be Able To Hold 20-Minute Conversation With Alexa

Share this:

If you own or have used an Amazon Echo, you know conversations with Alexa, the voice embedded within the device, typically are pretty short. Soon, though, in additin to asking Alexa what time a movie is playing, you could be sharing your thoughts on the film with each other.

Seriously.

Amazon recently released tools to developers that enable Alexa to whisper, pause naturally and show emotion. Conversational quirks are just the start, though, as Amazon envisions far greater things for Alexa.

“I truly believe that for (artificial intelligence) to be useful in our daily lives, it has to be something you can connect with,” Rohit Prasad, Amazon’s head scientist for Alexa, recently told USA TODAY. “Conversation is the next step, to be more human-like.”

Commonly used primarily for things such as playing music, checking news or searching for quick facts, but Amazon’s goal reportedly is for Alexa to be able to conduct and actual 20-minute conversation.

“We could cross the ten minute barrier now, but 20 minutes is extremely hard,” Prasad, who currently resides in Boston, told USA TODAY. “This will be a long journey.”

Personally, we have to assume the recently revealed Echo Look, with its built-in camera and style recognition, would make it easier for Alexa to connect with who she’s talking to.

Also, we very well might be in the early stages of a full-blown AI arms race. In addition to competing with Google Home, Amazon might soon be jockeying for living-room dominance with AI’s most recognizable voice.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Guillermo Fernandes